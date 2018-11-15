On Thursday, Nov. 15, Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Post Holdings EPS is expected to be around $1.18, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.63 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Post Holdings reported EPS of 88 cents on revenue of $1.45 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 34.09 percent. Sales would be up 12.49 percent on a year-over-year basis. Post Holdings' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.08 0.81 0.93 EPS Actual 1.06 1.06 0.88 0.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Post Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.