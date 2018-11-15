Market Overview

Applied Materials Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 15, 2018 7:54am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2018
10 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Nov. 15, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Applied Materials EPS is expected to be around 97 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $4 billion.

Applied Materials reported a per-share profit of 93 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.97 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 4.3 percent. Sales would be have grown 0.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Applied Materials' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.17 1.14 0.98 0.91
EPS Actual 1.2 1.22 1.06 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Applied Materials have declined 40.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Applied Materials stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Applied Materials' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.appliedmaterials.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=112059&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5275908

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

