Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 15. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Cubic's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Cubic's EPS to be near 87 cents on sales of $352.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cubic posted a loss of 49 cents on sales of $445.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 77.55 percent. Revenue would be down 20.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.08 -0.03 0.26 EPS Actual 0.03 0.09 -0.03 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cubic are up 22.92 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cubic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cubic's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1218760&tp_key=8685c66645