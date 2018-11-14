On Wednesday, Nov. 14, NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict NetApp will report earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

In the same quarter last year, NetApp reported EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $1.42 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 22.22 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.19 percent from the same quarter last year. NetApp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.8 1.01 0.91 0.69 EPS Actual 1.04 1.05 0.99 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on NetApp stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NetApp's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6pfzgfxy