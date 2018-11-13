Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ: ORIG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Ocean Rig UDW to report a loss of 41 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $71.15 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Ocean Rig UDW EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.54. Revenue was $200.8 million. Sales would be down 64.58 percent from the same quarter last year. Ocean Rig UDW's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.97 EPS Actual -0.14 0.6 0.96 1.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ocean Rig UDW stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.