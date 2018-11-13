Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Amyris' Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Amyris management projections, analysts predict EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $46.72 million.

Amyris reported a loss of 81 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $24.19 million. Revenue would be up 93.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.3 0.07 0.04 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.52 0.61 -0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Amyris stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amyris' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ezut3ich