On Tuesday, Nov. 13, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Beazer Homes management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $747.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, Beazer Homes posted EPS of 71 cents on sales of $672.98 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 42.25 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 11.05 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.15 -0.08 0.54 EPS Actual 0.41 0.36 0.09 0.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Beazer Homes have declined 58.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Beazer Homes stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.