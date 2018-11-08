On Thursday, Nov. 8, Organovo Holdings (NYSE: ONVO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Organovo reporting a quarterly loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $920,000.

Organovo EPS loss in the same period a year ago was 9 cents. Sales were $1.35 million. Revenue would be down 32.10 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.09 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 -0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Organovo have declined 30.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Organovo stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Organovo's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z4nabo4e