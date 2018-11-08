CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect CenturyLink earnings of 30 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.88 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

CenturyLink, Inc. EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 42 cents. Revenue was $4.03 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 28.57 percent. Revenue would be up 45.76 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.19 0.33 0.45 EPS Actual 0.26 0.25 0.18 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on CenturyLink stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CenturyLink's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ctl181107.html