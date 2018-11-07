On Thursday, Nov. 8, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Sally Beauty management projections, analysts predict EPS of 48 cents on revenue of $965.11 million.

Sally Beauty EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 48 cents. Sales were $974.19 million. Revenue would be down 0.93 percent from the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.6 0.56 0.44 0.48 EPS Actual 0.6 0.54 0.44 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Sally Beauty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sally Beauty's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/sbh181113pR4NXBAf.html