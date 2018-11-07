Market Overview

Johnson Controls Q4 Earnings Preview
November 07, 2018 1:40pm   Comments
Johnson Controls, Inc. (NYSE: JCI) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Johnson Controls' Q4 earnings.

Johnson Controls, Inc. earnings will be near 93 cents per share on sales of $8.26 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Johnson Controls posted EPS of 87 cents on sales of $8.13 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 6.9 percent. Sales would be have grown 1.52 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Johnson Controls, Inc. stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Johnson Controls is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/jci181108bTCl9NY6.html

