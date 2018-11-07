Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Take-Two Interactive Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2018 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Related TTWO
Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2018
The Age Of Virtual Athletes: Esports On Campus
Celgene Does Not Have A Growth Catalyst - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/6/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Take-Two's EPS to be near 93 cents on sales of $549.94 million.

In the same quarter last year, Take-Two posted EPS of $1.09 on sales of $576.9 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 14.68 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 4.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Take-Two's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.64 0.98 0.74
EPS Actual 0.12 0.7 1.12 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Take-Two. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Take-Two's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kp9mzuh4

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TTWO)

Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2018
The Age Of Virtual Athletes: Esports On Campus
10 Hottest Stocks From October 31, 2018
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Take-Two's 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Has Blockbuster Release Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Novavax