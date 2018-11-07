Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Square EPS is expected to be around 11 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $413.67 million.

In the same quarter last year, Square announced EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $257.11 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 57.14 percent. Revenue would be have grown 60.89 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.06 0.07 0.05 EPS Actual 0.13 0.06 0.08 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Square are up 103.33 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Square stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Square's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://squareup.com/about/investors