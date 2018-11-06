On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Scotts Miracle Gro is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Scotts Miracle Gro reporting a loss of 67 cents per share on revenue of $441.1 million.

In the same quarter last year, Scotts Miracle Gro reported a loss per share of 26 cents on revenue of $376.7 million. Sales would be up 17.1 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.58 3.44 -0.93 -0.34 EPS Actual 2.67 2.88 -1.08 -0.26

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Scotts Miracle Gro have declined 29.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Scotts Miracle Gro stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.