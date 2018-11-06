MeetMe (NASDAQ: MEET) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 7. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MeetMe's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

MeetMe earnings will be near 8 cents per share on sales of $43.9 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, MeetMe reported earnings per share of 11 cents on sales of $32.24 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 27.27 percent. Revenue would be up 36.14 percent on a year-over-year basis. MeetMe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.02 0.11 0.1 EPS Actual 0.08 0.05 0.12 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating MeetMe stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

MeetMe's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.themeetgroup.com/