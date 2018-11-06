TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

TrueCar EPS is expected to be around 5 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $93.84 million.

TrueCar reported a per-share loss of 2 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $82.44 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 150 percent. Sales would be up 13.83 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the TrueCar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 0.01 0.05 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of TrueCar have declined 28.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on TrueCar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.