On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE: DPLO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Diplomat Pharmacy is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 22 cents and sales around $1.42 billion.

Diplomat Pharmacy reported a per-share profit of 25 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.12 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 12 percent. Revenue would be up 26.22 percent from the same quarter last year. Diplomat Pharmacy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.22 0.16 0.15 EPS Actual 0.17 0.2 0.18 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Diplomat Pharmacy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.