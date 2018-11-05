Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Vericel EPS will likely be near a loss of 11 cents while revenue will be around $18.14 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Vericel posted a loss of 16 cents on sales of $14.26 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 31.25 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 27.21 percent from the year-ago period. Vericel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.07 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.21 0.03 -0.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 173.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Vericel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Vericel is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jssdcec8