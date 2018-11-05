Henry Schein's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Henry Schein, Inc. management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $3.37 billion.
Henry Schein, Inc. EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 87 cents. Sales were $3.16 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 16.09 percent. Revenue would be up 6.61 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|0.92
|0.97
|0.9
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|0.95
|0.97
|0.87
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Henry Schein stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Henry Schein's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jgbzr8te