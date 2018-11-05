Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Henry Schein, Inc. management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $3.37 billion.

Henry Schein, Inc. EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 87 cents. Sales were $3.16 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 16.09 percent. Revenue would be up 6.61 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.92 0.97 0.9 EPS Actual 1.04 0.95 0.97 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Henry Schein stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Henry Schein's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jgbzr8te