Emerson Electric Company (NYSE: EMR) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 6. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Company earnings of 89 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $4.91 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Emerson Electric Company reported a per-share profit of 83 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.43 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 7.23 percent. Revenue would be up 10.71 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.72 0.54 0.78 EPS Actual 0.88 0.76 0.58 0.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Emerson Electric Company stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Emerson Electric Company's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/investors/investor-resources/events-and-presentations