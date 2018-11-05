Market Overview

Mylan's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 05, 2018 7:49am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018
Notable earnings after Monday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Monday, Nov. 5, Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Mylan will report earnings of $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

Mylan EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.10. Sales were $2.99 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 8.18 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be down 2.24 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.22 0.98 1.42 1.2
EPS Actual 1.07 0.96 1.43 1.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Mylan stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mylan's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z3tkgzrb

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

