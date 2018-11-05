Q3 Earnings Preview For Manitowoc
On Monday, Nov. 5, Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Manitowoc's EPS to be near 10 cents on sales of $452.55 million.
In the same quarter last year, Manitowoc reported EPS of 9 cents on revenue of $399.4 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 11.11 percent. Sales would be up 13.31 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|-0.19
|-0.05
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.4
|-0.12
|-0.15
|0.09
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Manitowoc stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.