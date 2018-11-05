On Monday, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Fiesta Restaurant Group is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 19 cents and sales around $173.53 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fiesta Restaurant Group posted EPS of 26 cents on sales of $158.69 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 26.92 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 9.35 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.14 0.11 0.23 EPS Actual 0.25 0.16 0 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Fiesta Restaurant Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fiesta Restaurant Group's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.