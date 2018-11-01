On Friday, ITT Corporation (NYSE: ITT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see ITT reporting earnings of 79 cents per share on sales of $677.39 million.

ITT EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 66 cents. Sales were $645 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.7 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.02 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.73 0.59 0.61 EPS Actual 0.82 0.77 0.64 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on ITT stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

ITT's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.itt.com/investors/financial-information/earnings