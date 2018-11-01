On Friday, Nov. 2, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Duke Energy will report earnings of $1.52 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.59 on revenue of $6.48 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 4.40 percent. Sales would be up 1.51 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.02 2.26 0.92 1.63 EPS Actual 0.93 1.28 0.94 1.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Duke Energy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Duke Energy's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cuq7rdq4