On Thursday, Nov. 1, Wayfair (NYSE: W) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Wayfair have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 79 cents on revenue of $2.94 million.

Wayfair reported a loss of 65 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.2 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.54 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 99.75 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.73 -0.9 -0.52 -0.46 EPS Actual -0.77 -0.91 -0.58 -0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Wayfair stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wayfair's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1824201/D72280E7F27DE8FD2113860E510949B9