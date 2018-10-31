Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Novo Nordisk
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 31, 2018 2:56pm   Comments
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Novo Nordisk's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 61 cents and sales around $4.39 billion.

Novo Nordisk EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 62 cents. Sales were $4.15 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 1.61 percent. Revenue would be up 5.73 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.65   0.57 0.61
EPS Actual 0.68 0.73 0.53 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Novo Nordisk stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Novo Nordisk's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ziw3xey8

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

