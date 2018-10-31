Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Stamps.com reporting earnings of $2.38 per share on revenue of $132.28 million.

Stamps.com EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.68. Revenue was $115 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the current consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 11.19 percent. Revenue would be up 14.96 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.9 2.72 1.95 EPS Actual 2.75 2.54 2.75 2.68

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Stamps.com Inc. have declined 8.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Stamps.com stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.