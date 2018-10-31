Q3 Earnings Preview For Allstate
On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Allstate is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Allstate earnings will be near $1.95 per share on sales of $8.72 billion, according to analysts.
Allstate reported a profit of $1.60 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.58 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 21.87 percent. Sales would be up 1.60 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.49
|2.31
|1.53
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|1.9
|2.96
|2.09
|1.6
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Allstate stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.