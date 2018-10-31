Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Allstate
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 31, 2018 7:55am   Comments
On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Allstate is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Allstate earnings will be near $1.95 per share on sales of $8.72 billion, according to analysts.

Allstate reported a profit of $1.60 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.58 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 21.87 percent. Sales would be up 1.60 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.49 2.31 1.53 0.84
EPS Actual 1.9 2.96 2.09 1.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Allstate stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

