American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday, Oct. 31. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AIG reporting earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $12.44 billion.

Sales would be up 5.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. AIG's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.28 0.78 -0.69 EPS Actual 1.05 1.04 0.57 -1.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with AIG. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.