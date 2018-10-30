On Tuesday, Oct. 30, The Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Container Store modeled for quarterly EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $225 million.

In the same quarter last year, Container Store reported a loss per share of 12 cents on sales of $218.4 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.67 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.05 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Container Store's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.13 0.23 0.13 0.05 EPS Actual -0.08 0.18 0.11 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 155 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Container Store stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Container Store Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.