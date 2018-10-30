On Tuesday, Oct. 30, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for MGM Resorts is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MGM Resorts reporting earnings of 21 cents per share on sales of $2.99 billion.

In the same quarter last year, MGM Resorts reported EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $2.83 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 43.24 percent. Revenue would be up 5.77 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.29 0.08 0.35 EPS Actual 0.26 0.21 0 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of MGM Resorts International have declined 22.46 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MGM Resorts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.