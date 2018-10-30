On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.47 and sales around $13.79 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.59 on sales of $10.33 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.55 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 33.52 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.72 1.35 1.95 1.28 EPS Actual 1.74 1.69 2.21 1.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Facebook stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Facebook's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gvniekm3