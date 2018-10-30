On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Electronic Arts management projections, analysts predict EPS of 58 cents on revenue of $1.18 billion.

Electronic Arts EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 62 cents. Revenue was $1.178 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.45 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 0.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.06 1.16 2.19 0.54 EPS Actual 0.15 1.28 2.21 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Electronic Arts. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Electronic Arts' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2utrg2ya