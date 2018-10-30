Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Denny's management projections, analysts predict EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $158.9 million.

In the same quarter last year, Denny's reported earnings per share of 14 cents on sales of $132.38 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 28.57 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 20.03 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.13 0.16 0.14 EPS Actual 0.18 0.15 0.18 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Denny's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Denny's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.