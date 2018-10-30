3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

3D Systems EPS will likely be near 3 cents while revenue will be around $171.86 million, according to analysts.

3D Systems reported a per-share loss of 9 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $152.9 million. Revenue would be up 12.4 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.12 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.03 0.05 -0.09

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 35.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on 3D Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

3D Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/37817