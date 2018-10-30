Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Big 5's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Big 5 Sporting Goods will report earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $275.76 million.

In the same quarter last year, Big 5 Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of 28 cents on sales of $270.47 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 32.14 percent. Revenue would be up 1.96 percent from the year-ago period. Big 5 Sporting Goods' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.14 0.25 0.29 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.05 -0.1 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Big 5 Sporting Goods conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=131941