Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Mastercard earnings of $1.68 per share. Revenue will likely be around $3.86 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Mastercard earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.34. Quarterly sales came in at $3.40 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 25.37 percent. Sales would be up 13.60 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.25 1.12 1.23 EPS Actual 1.66 1.5 1.14 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Mastercard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Mastercard is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.