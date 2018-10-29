On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Lumber Liquidators analysts model for earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $281.87 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lumber Liquidators reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $257.18 million. Revenue would be up 9.6 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.1 0.02 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.07 0.01 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lumber Liquidators stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lumber Liquidators' conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=131383