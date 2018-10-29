BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, BP analysts model for earnings of 80 cents per share on sales of $79.86 billion.

BP p.l.c. reported a profit of 57 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $60.02 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 40.35 percent. Revenue would be up 33.06 percent from the year-ago period. BP's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.67 0.57 0.47 EPS Actual 0.85 0.78 0.64 0.57

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 5.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with BP. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

BP's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://webcast.bp.com/ir/2018/03/registration/?utm_source=3Q18home