BP's Q3 Earnings Preview
BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, BP analysts model for earnings of 80 cents per share on sales of $79.86 billion.
BP p.l.c. reported a profit of 57 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $60.02 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 40.35 percent. Revenue would be up 33.06 percent from the year-ago period. BP's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.67
|0.57
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.78
|0.64
|0.57
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 5.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with BP. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
BP's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://webcast.bp.com/ir/2018/03/registration/?utm_source=3Q18home