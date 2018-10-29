Wingstop's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Wingstop Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: WING) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, Oct. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Wingstop's EPS to be near 19 cents on sales of $37.97 million.
In the same quarter last year, Wingstop reported EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $26 million. Sales would be have grown 45.89 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.2
|0.2
|0.16
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.25
|0.17
|0.17
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Wingstop are up 110.03 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Wingstop. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
Wingstop's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1824241/DEAC742F01EEC5741386DEA43D172E81