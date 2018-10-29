Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, Oct. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Veracyte have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 25 cents on revenue of $21.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, Veracyte reported EPS of 21 cents on revenue of $17.51 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 19.05 percent. Revenue would be have grown 22.72 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.2 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.27 -0.24 -0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Veracyte stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Veracyte's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ngnm6qqh