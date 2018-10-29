On Monday, Oct. 29, Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Taubman Centers will report earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $159 million.

Taubman Centers reported a per-share profit of 83 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $153.22 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 74.7 percent. Revenue would be up 3.78 percent from the year-ago period. Taubman Centers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.19 0.27 0.24 EPS Actual 0.87 1.04 1.03 0.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Taubman Centers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.