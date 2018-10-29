On Monday, Oct. 29, Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Apptio is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Apptio EPS is expected to be around 3 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $58.14 million.

Apptio EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 2 cents. Revenue was $46.99 million. Sales would be up 23.71 percent from the same quarter last year. Apptio's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.06 -0.09 -0.1 EPS Actual 0.01 0 -0.06 -0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Apptio stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Apptio is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/t6afvbsw