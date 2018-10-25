Don't be caught off-guard: Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Boston Beer's EPS to be near $3.35 on sales of $277.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, Boston Beer posted a profit of $2.74 on sales of $247.04 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.26 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 12.44 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.77 0.3 0.86 1.95 EPS Actual 1.98 0.55 0.84 2.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Boston Beer stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Boston Beer's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cqztwx2y