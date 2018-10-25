Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Lattice Semiconductor analysts model for earnings of 10 cents per share on sales of $101.58 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lattice Semiconductor reported EPS of 4 cents on revenue of $91.97 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 150.00 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 10.45 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.03 0.02 EPS Actual 0.1 0.05 0.01 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.89 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lattice Semiconductor stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lattice Semiconductor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b2d6dvej