Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Oct. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cypress Semiconductor will report earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $670.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cypress Semiconductor posted EPS of 27 cents on sales of $604.57 million. Sales would be up 10.87 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Cypress Semiconductor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.24 0.25 0.23 EPS Actual 0.33 0.27 0.28 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cypress Semiconductor have declined 25.71 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Cypress Semiconductor stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cypress Semiconductor's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jopkhyea