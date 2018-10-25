On Thursday, Oct. 25, AK Steel Holding (NYSE: AKS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering AK Steel Holding modeled for quarterly EPS of 23 cents on revenue of $1.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AK Steel Holding reported EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $1.49 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1050 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 21.15 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.01 -0.13 0.05 EPS Actual 0.18 0.09 -0.06 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with AK Steel Holding. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.