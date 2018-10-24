On Thursday, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 86 cents and sales around $1.82 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Tractor Supply posted a profit of 72 cents on sales of $1.72 billion. Revenue would be have grown 5.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.6 0.58 0.87 0.68 EPS Actual 1.69 0.57 0.91 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Tractor Supply stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tractor Supply's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tsco181025.html