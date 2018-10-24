Shopify Inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE: SHOP) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Shopify's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Shopify reporting a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $257.17 million.

In the same quarter last year, Shopify posted EPS of 5 cents on sales of $171 million. Sales would be up 49.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Shopify's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.05 0.05 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 0.04 0.15 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Shopify stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Shopify's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.